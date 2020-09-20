Titans tame Jaguars 33-30, improve to 2-0 for first time since 2008

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass to stop the final drive of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 33-30. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski nailed a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left, to hold off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

This is the Titans’ first 2-0 start since 2008, the most recent season this franchise won the AFC South.

The Jaguars had a chance to tie it up or win it on their final drive, but Jeffery Simmons batted down a pass by quarterback Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a big day. He finished 18/24, with 249 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Two of Tannehill’s touchdowns were caught by tight end Jonnu Smith, who now has three red zone scores in the last two games. Smith finished the day with 4 receptions for 84 yards.

The Jaguars defense focused in on Titans running back Derrick Henry, and was able to hold him to 84 yards on 25 carries. Henry averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Titans wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries also got on the score sheet. Tannehill found Davis in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter, putting the team up 14-0. Later in the third quarter, Tannehill connected with Humphries for an 18-yard score, increasing the Titans lead to 30-17.

The Titans now sit at the top of the AFC South at 2-0 and will head back on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

