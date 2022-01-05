Tips lead to Morgan County burglary arrest

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe is connected to a recent burglary.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office posted a photo online asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in relation to a burglary.

Tips they received from the community helped investigators identify the person as Jason Lee Majors, 47, of Somerville and determine his location.

Investigators executed an arrest warrant at a home on East Upper Road near Valhermoso Springs on Tuesday. Investigators said Majors attempted to hide in a kitchen cabinet when they arrived.

Majors was charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary of a residence, breaking and entering a car, and giving a fake name and address to authorities.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and his bond was set at $10,300. However, he was also being held on an outstanding warrant from Madison County.

