Tiny group of whales in Gulf of Mexico is a new species

FILE – In this 2019 file photo provided by the National Park Service, scientists performing a necropsy on an endangered whale that stranded in the Florida Everglades National Park. Federal scientists reported recently that a tiny group of whales in the Gulf of Mexico are a new species rather than Bryde’s whales, as they were previously classified. Scientists say the best population count is 33, but there definitely are fewer than 100 of these whales, now called Rice’s whales. (National Park Service via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The tiny group of endangered whales that make the Gulf of Mexico their home turns out to be a previously unknown species.

The best count is that there are about 33 of the long, slender filter feeders – and definitely fewer than 100 of them.

They’re listed as endangered in the U.S. and as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They were classified as a Bryde’s (pronounced BROO-duhs) whale subspecies, but many scientists suspected they were something different.

One expert called it very exciting.