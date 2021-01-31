Tiny group of whales in Gulf of Mexico is a new species

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The tiny group of endangered whales that make the Gulf of Mexico their home turns out to be a previously unknown species.
The best count is that there are about 33 of the long, slender filter feeders – and definitely fewer than 100 of them.
They’re listed as endangered in the U.S. and as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They were classified as a Bryde’s (pronounced BROO-duhs) whale subspecies, but many scientists suspected they were something different.
One expert called it very exciting.