HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The city of Huntsville will shine a little brighter starting Friday.

Downtown Huntsville will host their annual Tinsel Trail Lighting ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on November 27 in Big Spring Park.

Organizers say there are more than 300 trees on the trail and each tree is sponsored by a local corporation, group, or family.

Mayor Tommy Battle and Santa Claus are expected to attend the celebration. And there will be food and drinks available to purchase.