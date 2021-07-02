Time for ‘Sweet 16’ Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s time to register or get your tickets for two of the biggest events of the year benefiting the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund! This year’s Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa will be bigger and better than ever as we celebrate 16 years of helping babies who start their life journey in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Make plans to join us for our first in-person events in more than a year. The theme for the Miracle Bash is “Sweet 16” which will be held Friday, August 6th at Stovehouse on Governors Drive from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Kids ages four to 14 will dive into the 16th annual Swim for Melissa at the Hampton Cove Pool at Hampton House, Saturday, August 7th, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Each year, the NICU tells Chris and Amy George what it needs to take care of those tiny little miracles that come through the unit and their families. This year, money raised will help buy new Giraffe OmniBeds for the most critically ill babies, an infant-driven feeding program, and a stimulation doll for training NICU staff.

Chris and Amy established the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at the Huntsville Hospital Foundation in 2005 in memory of their infant daughter, Melissa Suzanne. Melissa and her twin sister, Ann Catherine, were born 14 weeks early. Melissa passed away a few hours after birth. Ann Catherine spent 68 days in the NICU but is now a healthy 16-year-old. Chris and Amy also have another daughter, Lily Baker.

The Georges were so thankful for the care their twins received, they wanted to give back and help other babies and families who take the same journey. Because of their efforts and the giving of so many generous donors all these years to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, more than $4.2 million of dollars has been raised to provide lifesaving equipment and to fund programs that benefit the parents and their child.

Click on the links to buy tickets for the “Sweet 16” Miracle Bash or to register for Swim For Melissa. We hope to see you at StoveHouse or Hampton House in August as we raise money to help give babies who come into the world early, a fighting chance.