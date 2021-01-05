Tim Tebow partners with Tauren Wells to release single to end human trafficking

Tim Tebow, right, former NFL football player speaks on the SEC Network during media day, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Atlanta. Georgia and Alabama will be playing for the NCAA football national championship on Monday, Jan. 8. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ALABAMA – January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Tim Tebow is doing his part to raise awareness and support to help fight human trafficking.

Tebow has partnered with eight-time Grammy® nominated artist Tauren Wells to release a song, “All God’s Children.” The song has reached #1 on iTunes’ Christian chart and as high as #38 overall. While on Spotify the song reached #4 on the Top Christian playlist.

“I truly believe that when God opens your eyes to an injustice or a person in deep need, He is telling you to do something about it – to use your resources, skills, and the gifts that He’s given you to make a difference in that person’s life,” shared Tim Tebow. “I am so grateful Tauren would lend his voice and his passion to this life-or-death cause.”

“I had no choice but to lend whatever I have to the fight. My hope is that it inspires you to change your world, right now.” said Wells, who debuted the song on December 31, 2020.

All of the proceeds from “All God’s Children” will go to the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Anti-Human Trafficking ministry. The funds raised will support the deployment of a multi-faceted global strategy to confront human trafficking through prevention, rescue, and restoration through long-term relational care of survivors.