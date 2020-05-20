Tiffany Trump graduates from law school

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo from left, Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, arrive ahead of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted his congratulations to Tiffany Trump, the fourth of his five children, in support of her graduation from law school. Tiffany Trump took part in virtual commencement ceremonies, along with the rest of the class of 2020, from Georgetown Law School on Saturday.

“Great student, great school,” tweeted the President. “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you, Tiff!” A White House official told CNN Trump has invited his daughter to the White House Wednesday to congratulate her in person.

Tiffany Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, who lives in New York, told CNN of Trump’s academic accomplishment, “I’m so grateful. She has worked so hard.” Maples also posted a lengthy video on her Instagram account Tuesday evening, praising her daughter’s “commitment to humanity” and her study of ethics, saying at times Trump went several days without sleep to study. “I’m sure so many of you related, but always hard on us moms who love you so & and have prayed you through it (prayer hands emoji) @tiffanytrump and daddy @realdonaldtrump.”

Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump’s sister-in-law, the wife of Eric Trump, also posted on her Instagram account Tuesday evening, congratulating her and calling the moment “bittersweet” because of the coronavirus pandemic and being unable to celebrate in person.

On Saturday, Tiffany posted to her Instagram account a video the law school made honoring graduates, writing, “Congratulations to my fellow Georgetown Law’s Class of 2020! We did it! We are now #Georgetownlawyers!”

Tiffany Trump enrolled in Washington, DC’s Georgetown Law School in 2017. Per Maples, she finished her final law school exams in May. Tiffany has not commented on what her next steps will be, career-wise, or whether she intends to take the bar exam. In an interview with ABC in 2016, prior to the presidential election and shortly after her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, her father’s alma mater, Tiffany Trump said she was interested in eventually joining the Trump family real estate and hospitality business.

One of Tiffany Trump’s former Georgetown Law classmates told CNNthe first daughter appeared to have a relatively normal academic experience while a student at Georgetown Law, considering her father is the President. However, it was always clear when she was on campus because two black sedans would be parked for hours outside the main campus security gate; protocol for children of the President includes full-time United States Secret Service protection.

“Most of the students just ignored her,” said the former classmate, noting Tiffany Trump blended in without much fanfare. “The only difference is that her agents always attended classes with her, but she maintained a very low-profile.”

Tiffany Trump lived in an off-campus apartment in Washington while school was in session. She’s had an occasional presence at the White House, mostly for family events. She is consistently photographed at the annual White House Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon ceremonies, as well as various Christmas celebrations. She attended the first Trump administration White House Easter Egg Roll.

Since her father took office, Tiffany Trump has been part of the Trump family section of the gallery when the President delivers his annual State of the Union Address to Congress. But she has had very little of the ubiquitous public presence of Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, and it is unclear whether Tiffany Trump intends to hit the campaign trail with her siblings, virtually or otherwise, as the 2020 election season ramps up.

Tiffany Trump is among a handful of political offspring being celebrated with virtual commencement ceremonies this week. Audrey Pence, the youngest child of Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence, graduated Monday from Yale Law School. Pence, who is residing at the Vice President’s official residence during coronavirus, held a “virtual celebration with family Zoom-ing in,” Kara Brooks, Karen Pence’s communications director, told CNN.

Brooks said the vice president, second lady, and Audrey’s fiancé, Daniel Tomanelli, “celebrated with Audrey at the Vice President’s residence.” Audrey Pence wore the vice president’s law school graduation hood in homage to her father, and the vice president gifted her her grandfather’s first-semester law school books.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to give the commencement address Wednesday afternoon to the graduating class of Columbia University Law School via the school’s YouTube channel.

Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, who like Tiffany Trump, received her undergraduate degree in 2016 from the University of Pennsylvania, is part of Columbia Law School’s 2020 graduating class. She is the eldest daughter of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle.