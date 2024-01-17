TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Men’s Basketball Coach Nate Oats is facing backlash following the Tide’s contest with Missouri Tuesday night.

During a scuffle between players on the court, Oats stepped onto the floor and put his hands on Missouri’s Aidan Shaw, pushing him away from a Tide player. Oats did not receive a technical foul and Alabama went on to pick up a 93-75 win.

Since the incident, Oats has received backlash online from those who believe he should’ve received a technical foul.

Missouri Head Coach Dennis Gates questioned the referee’s choice not to hand down a technical foul during the situation.

“Nate apologized after the game, I’ve known Nate since he was a high school coach in Detriot. But I just pose the question, if it was players in a huddle put a hand on an opponent what would take place?,” said Gates. “It would be an automatic technical foul right? I thought I saw two referees in the huddle, it wasn’t a technical foul but that’s the question I would pose. If it was players making hand contact, what would take place?”

Shaw did not retaliate to Oats’s contact rather he just walked back to the Missouri bench, something Gates said he’s proud of Shaw for doing.

“I’m proud of Aidan Shaw and his ability to restrain himself and his teammates’ ability to restrain themselves but again Nate apologized after the game,” said Gates.

Despite that apology, many people on social media feel that Oats should be penalized including long-time college basketball reporter, Seth Davis. He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday night saying the SEC should fine Oats for his actions.

“This is an absolute no-no. The SEC should fine Nate Oats. You can NOT put your hands on another team’s player,” said Davis on X.

Oats addressed the situation following the game saying that he has known Gates for a long time and respects him and his program. Oats said he apologized to both Gates and Shaw for the incident.

“No disrespect to him or his program,” said Oats. “I apologized to both Coach Gates and Aidan Shaw, Aidan seems like a great kid and it was an unfortunate situation but I apologized to both of them.”

The SEC reprimanded Oats on Wednesday and Commissioner Greg Sankey calls Oats’s actions ‘unacceptable.’

“Nate Oats’ actions were unacceptable and violated the expectations for conduct and sportsmanship as established by the membership of the Southeastern Conference,” said Sankey. “Under no circumstances should a coach make intentional contact with a student-athlete on an opposing team.”

The conference did not say if Oats would be further disciplined beyond the public reprimand.