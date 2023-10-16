TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — After the Alabama Crimson Tide picked up a win against Arkansas this past weekend starting right tackle JC Latham picked up a weekly award.

The conference named the junior offensive lineman SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

In the Tide’s win, Latham played a huge role in anchoring the offensive line that helped the Tide rush for 177 yards.

Latham did not allow a sack, hit or hurry as Milroe threw for 238 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

The Wisconsin native was a five star recruit coming out of high school and has been projected as an first round selection in the upcoming NFL draft, according to multiple reports.