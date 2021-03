MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced they are making a comeback for 2021 and tickets will be on sale Wednesday, March 31 at noon.

The four-day festival will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

You can buy tickets here: https://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets

The festival will feature a line-up of more than 150 musicians and 10 performance stages.

