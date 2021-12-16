Tickets on sale now for World Games 2022 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Get ready for a new generation of sport competition.

Birmingham is preparing to welcome 3,600 of the best athletes from around the globe to Alabama for the World Games 2022.

Representing more than 100 countries, these elite athletes will go for the gold in 34 sports at more than two-dozen venues around the greater Birmingham area.

The World Games are among the fastest-growing sports in the world, including sport climbing, flag football, softball, martial arts, lacrosse, and dance sports.

In addition to the competitions, there will be opening and closing ceremonies with live entertainment, music, special effects and a parade of athletes at the new Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham.

But don’t just sit on the sidelines. Now is your chance to lock in your seat to this international event.

Tickets for all the events, plus the ceremonies, are available online now at TWG2022.com. The World Games 2022 holiday gift package includes two commemorative tickets to gold medal events, a hat, and a $10 merchandise gift card.

This will be the first time the World Games have been hosted in the United States since the inaugural event in Santa Clara, California in 1981.

Birmingham was awarded the World Games in 2015, beating out the cities of Lima, Peru and Ufa, Russia in the final round.