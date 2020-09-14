Tickets on sale for ‘Haunt Walks’ in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – A spooky Athens tradition returns next month. Tickets for ‘Haunt Walks’ are now on sale.

The guided tours are sponsored by the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.

“The thrill of the unknown is in the night air and everyone is listening, hanging on every last word. Many participants come for the education, and see the tours as a way to get to know more about Athens,” said Teresa Todd, Director of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association in a news release. “What is a better way to learn about your town than to walk with your personal tour guide at dark as they set the scene where you are immersed in the characters and their past lives.

Tours take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. in October. Tours are limited to 15 people due to the coronavirus pandemic. Masks are required.

Ticket pre-sales begin September 15. Tickets are $10 during the pre-sale period only for ages 12 and up.

To purchase tickets, visit the Athens Limestone Visitors Center at 100 North Beaty Street in Athens, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cash and checks are accepted. Tickets won’t be available at the door.

For more information, call the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association at 256-232-5411.