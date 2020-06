WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Garth Brooks released the drive-in locations for his live concert that will stream across the country.

There are 300 hundred locations setting up for the live event on Saturday, June 27th.

According to Ticketmaster.com, the closest locations to us here in the Tennessee valley are in –

Lewisburg, Tennessee

Guin, Alabama

Sparta, Tennessee

Athens, Tennessee

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 19th.