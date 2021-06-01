Tickets for Florida pop-punk concert $18 for vaccinated, nearly $1,000 for unvaccinated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pop-punk band is making some noise for the price difference they’ve chosen for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people who attend an upcoming concert in St. Petersburg.

Teenage Bottlerocket recently announced a U.S. tour, which includes a June 26 stop at St. Petersburg’s VFW Post No. 39.

The band is offering $18 tickets if you are fully vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, the price is $999.99 per ticket.

Ticket-buyers must bring their government-issued ID and their COVID-19 vaccination record card in order to get the $18 ticket price.

“You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021,” the band said on its website.

The band noted that if you do not bring your vaccination card, you will not be let in at the cheaper rate.

“Also know if you buy one of these advance tickets and show up without your vaccination card or government issued photo ID, you won’t be let in at this price, you will need to pay the remaining $981.99 to enter or go back and get your card,” the band wrote. “There will be NO REFUNDS. We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide. If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in April waiving the requirement that people show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to patronize a business.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said in March.

For months, the governor has made it clear there would not be a coronavirus vaccine mandate as he leaves it up to Floridians to decide if they want to get vaccinated.