Ticket sales for 2022 World Cup set to begin in January

FIFA is preparing to start selling tickets for the 2022 World Cup in January while still trying to find out more on Qatar’s plan to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for spectators.

World football’s governing body became aware of the vaccination requirement only when it was announced last weekend to state media by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

FIFA would not say if it agrees with the plan or discuss the logistics behind checking the vaccination status of thousands of visiting fans.