Thursday Marks 21st Anniversary Of Dec. 16, 2000 Tornado in Tuscaloosa

21 years ago, a December tornado outbreak brought a dozen tornadoes to the state of Alabama.

North Alabama

Two tornadoes touched down in North Alabama; an F1 northwest of Wheeler Lake in Limestone and Lawrence counties and an F2 in Limestone county near Athens.

Limestone/Lawrence F1

NW Athens F2

Central Alabama

Thankfully, those tornadoes did not lead to serious injuries. Elsewhere in the state, an F3 tornado caused extensive damage to parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties, especially near the Coats Bend community. That tornado damaged or destroyed over 250 homes and injured 14 people.

Etowah/Cherokee County F3

Damage in Etowah County

The strongest and deadliest tornado of the day moved through Tuscaloosa county. The F4 tornado touched down west of the Black-Warrior River and quickly moved northeast through the county, causing significant damage on the south side of the city of Tuscaloosa, particularly in the Englewood, and Taylorville communities before moving quickly northeast towards Cottondale. The tornado lifted after crossing Highway 11 in Cottondale. The tornado killed 12 people.



Damage in Englewood

Damage in Englewood

Watch: Coverage From Tuscaloosa Dec 16, 2000

12 people lost their lives in the state of Alabama, 11 in Tuscaloosa county.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett