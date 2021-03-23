Thursday Brings Another Chance Of Severe Weather

Ok, let’s get this out of the way real fast.

Yes, there will be some similarities to Wednesday’s severe weather event.

But no, we don’t think it will play out quite the same way this time.

Let’s break this down based on what we’re most confident in, to least confident in.

Highest Confidence: Dynamics and Shear

This system looks more impressive when it comes to upper level dynamics and shear than Wednesday’s setup. And that’s really saying something. A strong, negatively tilted trough will lift across the Mid-South into the Ohio Valley on Thursday.

As it moves into Arkansas, vertical wind shear across Mississippi and Alabama increases.

A high amount of Storm Relative Helicity (the kind of shear storms can pull into an updraft to start rotating and produce severe weather) will be in place, and vertical wind profiles will support supercell thunderstorms capable of destructive winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

All of this is more than supportive of severe weather, including tornadoes. We have high confidence these ingredients will be in place Thursday.

Medium Confidence: Unstable Air

Unstable air is often compared to the gasoline you put in a car. It’s the fuel severe storms need in order to get severe. Last Wednesday, torrential rain through the day prevented our air from becoming unstable, and our severe weather threat in North Alabama was limited. We will see storms Thursday morning. Regardless of the evolution of these storms, it appears our air will be at least somewhat more unstable on Thursday than it was last Wednesday.

There’s still some question about just how good this fuel is going to be.



Metaphor Warning:

Our dynamics and shear are like a $125,000 Lamborghini. The question is, does the fuel we have on Thursday look more like the high-end premium gasoline, or more like that little bit of gasoline that’s been sitting in the gas can in the back of the garage for a year? You know, the kind that’s usually too old to run well and has some dead bugs floating in it.

If temperatures and dewpoints can rise quickly Thursday afternoon ahead of our main round of storms, we’d likely see a lot of unstable air, and importantly, a lot of that unstable air would be located in the lowest 2 miles of the atmosphere. That would support strong updrafts, and a lot of severe weather. That’s the premium gasoline.

If ongoing storms through the morning prohibit our air from de-stabilizing as much, we’ll still have some fuel. It’s just unclear how that limited fuel would interact with our dynamics and shear. We’d still probably see severe weather, but it would be more limited by the less explosive fuel. That’s the old gas can gas.

Some Confidence: Storm Timing and Evolution

There are some similarities to last Wednesday’s setup here. Again, based on what we’re seeing right now, I think this is worse for us on Thursday than what we saw last week. Please keep that in mind!

Morning Storms

A cluster of storms develops Wednesday morning along the Gulf Coast. By Thursday morning, those storms are moving north into North Alabama ahead of warmer, more unstable air.

This round of storms is likely to be elevated. Elevated storms don’t often pose a severe weather threat, but they can sometimes produce hail and gusty winds, as well as torrential rainfall. The big question here is, do these storms move to our north and give us a break from the late morning into the early afternoon, or do storms continue all day. That would have implications on our unstable air (the fuel for storms), but as you’ve already read, we expect at least some unstable air regardless of how the first round of storms plays out.

Afternoon/Evening Storms

As the unstable air lifts north into the Tennessee Valley and wind shear increases, thunderstorms again form in the afternoon. These storms will likely begin rotating and become Supercell thunderstorms. Supercells typically produce the worst of the severe weather we see in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

These afternoon and evening storms will be capable of destructive winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Depending on exactly how some of these ingredients come together, there could be a window of opportunity for some strong tornadoes.

Be Prepared

You should always be prepared for severe weather this time of year, but certainly as Thursday approaches, we want you to be vigilant. Keep checking back for updates on the forecast; Have a NOAA Weather Radio with fresh batteries; and have Live Alert 19 on your phone.

Have a tornado safety plan in place. Know where you’re going to go if a tornado warning is issued. If it takes more than 5 minutes to get to that place, have a Plan B, just in case you don’t get much lead time for a warning.

We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast on News 19 on TV, on WHNT.com, and on Live Alert 19. Stick with us and we’ll keep you informed through Thursday, and through the severe weather season.

