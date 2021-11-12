Thrive Alabama opens a new facility for pediatric care

A one stop shop for families with pediatric needs. That’s how health officials are describing a much-needed space for pediatric care here in Huntsville.

Thrive Alabama saw a great need to step up into the next level of pediatric care by opening an important new location to service families who are in need of more than just health related services.

A ribbon cutting held today for the facility marks a new beginning in pediatric services for children and their families.

The lack of pediatric specialties services for families who predominately have Medicaid as their primary pay source was noticed and Thrive Alabama says that families lacked services, especially during the pandemic, will now be able to get what they need.

“We as a qualified health center we are able to provide a number of resources and benefits that regular doctors’ offices are unable to provide.” says Mary Elizabeth Marr, CEO of Thrive Alabama.

The news also broke that Thrive Alabama pediatric center will provide families with not only their pediatric medical needs, but services like transportation, a language translator when needed, food, and case management services.

“If a family does not have the money for a co-pay, we are not going to turn them away,” Marr continued. “We are still going to be able to see them and take care of their family’s needs.”

Marr says that the new facility will not offer the COVID-19 vaccination for children but that is coming soon. She says they will continue to use Crestwood Pediatric Center for at least the next two years until a new facility is built in downtown Huntsville.