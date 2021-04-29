Thrift shop in Morgan County gives back to the community

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. — An old restored church in Morgan County has been transformed into a community thrift store and those running it said it’s all in an effort to help their neighbors.

River of Life at Gasoline Alley opened in October 2020. It’s run by River of Life Ministries.

In a old, white church on Hwy. 231 South in Lacey’s Spring, the thrift store is owned by the community, according to River of Life Ministries Director Pam Turney.

The ministry also has a hand in the restaurant Graves Grocery and spearheads several community organizations and events in Morgan county.



Turney said the thrift store operates with a community first mindset. Proceeds go to those in the Lacey’s Spring and Morgan county who are in need.

“We are looking for creative ways in the eastern area of Morgan County just to bring change for the good for our residents of this area, there is a lot of poverty spiritually and financially, and we’re just trying to find pockets of respite, places where people can come and feel better when they leave than when they got there,” said Turney.

Turney said they have offered free creative classes at the store, teaching skills like art and sewing. They’ve also put the proceeds towards several good will charities like helping people with utilities and water.



Before 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays you can order and pick up home cooked to-go meals from the thrift store, just call ahead to Graves Grocery to place your order.