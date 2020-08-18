Three teens missing from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Undre Jackson, Trey Faircloth, and Landen Bearce.

Undre Yemel Jackson is a 16-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” and 150 pounds.

Trey Faircloth is a 15-year-old white male with brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He is 5’2” and 107 pounds.

Landen Riley Bearce is an 18-year-old white male. He has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He weighs 167 pounds and is 5’10”.

They were last seen on August 18, 2020, in the area of Cherry Hill Road at 1:57 am in Montgomery, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Undre Jackson, Trey Faircloth, and/or Landen Bearce please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651.