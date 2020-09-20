Three South Alabama counties approved for FEMA assistance

Waves crash near a pier, at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Three Alabama counties impacted by Hurricane Sally were approved for individual and public assistance from FEMA, Governor Kay Ivey said Sunday.

Ivey said Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia were the counties approved.

Ivey toured the Alabama Gulf Coast Friday to view the destruction left behind by Hurricane Sally earlier in the week.

She released the following statement Sunday:

“When I was on the coast Friday, it was clear that there has been significant damage, and people are in need of relief. My Office has been working on putting in the request for individual and public assistance to help bring the needed aid, and I appreciate FEMA for quickly delivering to the people of Alabama. Being approved for individual and public assistance is an important step in the recovery process. Coastal Alabama, we are with you the whole way!”