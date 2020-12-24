Three men charged with shooting at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ala. — Three men are in jail on charges of shooting into apartments and vehicles at a Decatur apartment complex last month.

Cordarrel Nicholas, 31, Kenneth Nicholas, 30, and Antonio Anderson, 24, were each charged with 11 counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

Police said the charges stem from a Nov. 27 incident at Decatur Place Apartments where the vehicles and apartments were shot at. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

Each man was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $90,000 bond.

Police said they expect to make more arrests.