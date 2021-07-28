Three injured in overnight Florence shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. – Three people with non-life-threatening injuries were treated at North Alabama Medical Center after a shooting Tuesday night.

Florence Police said they responded to a report of shots fired near the 1400 Block of Carver Road around 11:24 Tuesday evening.

They say the motive for the shooting is not yet known, and the case is under investigation.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (256) 760-6610.

Tips can also be texted to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP, followed by the message.