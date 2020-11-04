Three Huntsville high schools to transition to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three Huntsville high schools will have students learn remotely for the rest of the week because of staff quarantining.

Columbia, Lee and New Century Technology high schools will send traditional learning students home Wednesday through Friday because of multiple staff members self-quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure, according to Huntsville City Schools.

School officials said administrators will let families know Friday about plans for next week, after they’ve reassessed staffing levels.

Curbside meals will be served for students the rest of the week.