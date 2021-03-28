Three fire chiefs in 3-years, former Fayetteville chief speaks on turnover issue

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Several residents have reached out to News 19, concerned about the open fire chief position in Fayetteville. The position has been open since June of 2020. Over the course of roughly three years, the city has had three different chiefs.

Currently police administrators are overseeing the fire department.

“I had zero chance of success in this atmosphere,” said Jim Baldwin, the most recent Fayetteville fire chief.

Baldwin lasted 11-months on the job and replaced Coby Moon who resigned after suspension in 2019.

Baldwin says his goal was restoring community trust with the fire department. That didn’t go over too well from the get go. Baldwin believes some firefighters had different expectations for him which caused tension. Before and during Baldwin’s tenure, various firefighters were having affairs. Some were with fellow co-workers wives.

“There were Snapchat videos, camera footage, whatever. Inside our fire station of someone on duty doing lewd acts,” said Baldwin of an email he got from one woman.

Baldwin says took these issues among others to the city administrator, Scott Collins. Baldwin felt like he was frequently getting the wait and see approach from Collins.

“I was being told, ‘We’ll get through this. We’ll come out on top.’ I was getting text messages (like that) three days up until I was terminated,” said Baldwin.

Former Fayetteville HR coordinator Shelia Childress was recently fired after she sent an email to the board of alderman’s regarding ethics concerns involving Collins. The email also mentioned Collins did not confront employee concerns.

“She (Childress) saw a lot of things that were very questionable,” said Baldwin.

Around the time Baldwin was let go, it was discovered that the fire department’s overtime budget was over by more than $80,000.

Baldwin says Fayetteville ordinances on firefighter staffing is not in compliance with insurance standards and overtime was inevitable.

“I once presented it to them and showed them that out of the gate that just showing up to work would cause us a $15,000 overtime budget.”

Scott Collins would not comment on personnel issues and said the city is using an outside service to find a new fire chief.

News 19 looked at Baldwin’s termination letter. Collins said Baldwin’s performance was “unsatisfactory” along with his leadership. Collins later wrote a recommendation letter for Baldwin that said, “Jim’s dedication and commitment to his department and colleagues is but one example of his strong character and leadership abilities.”

Baldwin believes internal politics in Fayetteville have put Collins in a “tough” position.