Three displaced after Saturday night Hazel Green fire

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Three people were displaced after an overnight fire in Hazel Green.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department tweeted a picture around 11 p.m. showing the mobile home in the 700-block of Billy D Harbin Road smoldering after crews extinguished a fire.

Moores Mill Units on scene in Hazel Green assisting Hazel Green and New Market on a working structure fire. Avoid the area of Billy D Harbin Rd. @waff48 @whnt @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/lxxkeqJfkJ — Moores Mill VFR (@MooresMillVFR) February 9, 2020

Moores Mill was on the scene assisting the Hazel Green and New Market Volunteer Fire Departments.

Hazel Green Fire Chief Steve Watson told WHNT News 19 Hazel Green VFD was called at 10:22 p.m., the mobile home is a total loss, investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

Watson said someone in the mobile home attempted to use a fire extinguisher before escaping the house. Three women were displaced as a result of the fire.

34.938037 -86.508991