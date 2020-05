NEW MARKET, Ala. – Three different fire departments were called to Missoula Road early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Moores Mill Volunteer Fire, the department was called to assist New Market Volunteer Fire with a mobile home fire.

Hazel Green Volunteer Fire was assisting as well.

Moores Mill units assisting New Market Fire Dept on a structure fire in the area of Missoula Road. contact Chief Wendell Jones of New Market for additional information. Hazel Green Fire on scene assisting as well. pic.twitter.com/WIoLc8f8No — Moores Mill VFR (@MooresMillVFR) May 30, 2020