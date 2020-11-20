Three charged with armed home invasion in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Three people are facing charges in a home invasion where authorities say a juvenile confronted the suspects with a handgun.

Savon C. Black, 19, of Fayetteville, Tenn.; Erica Nicole Campbell, 18, of Somerville; and Brandon Lee Taylor, 20, of Lacey’s Spring were arrested early Friday morning on charges of first-degree robbery.

The three are accused of forcing their way into a home in the 3000 block of Rescue Road in the Union Hill community around 7 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office said a juvenile in the home grabbed a handgun and confronted the three in an attempt to protect the home and a grandmother.

The three took the handgun from the child and left, authorities said.

A Morgan County deputy spotted the three suspects around 1:30 a.m. in a vehicle matching the description of the one used during the robbery and pulled them over in the 4700 block of Highway 67 in Somerville. The stolen gun was found in their car, authorities said.

All three were booked into the Morgan County Jail. The sheriff’s office said bond had not been set as of 1 p.m. Friday.