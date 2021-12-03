Three arrested after Limestone County officials find drugs, stolen gun, and cash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Three men were arrested after Limestone County officials found drugs, a stolen gun, and cash while executing a search warrant earlier this week.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the narcotics unit and special response team located over 20 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen firearm, and over $1,700 in cash from the 18000 block of East Limestone Road in Athens.

Limestone County authorities said Deputy Dylan Legg recognized the stolen items in one of the offender’s vehicles while completing a victim report for a separate incident.

Officials say three men were arrested on charges related to the drugs and stolen items.

Authorities charged both James Goodman Echols and Stephen Jacob Shelton with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both men are being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on $253,500 bonds.

Officials also arrested Alexander David Reed for receiving stolen property in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reed is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $9,500 bond.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office stated this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could follow.