Three arrested after Decatur robbery, shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities arrested three men, including one now in custody on capital murder charges, after a robbery and non-fatal shooting in Decatur.

Decatur Police responded to a call on June 12 in the 2800-block of Sandlin Road SW in reference to a robbery, where a victim and suspect were found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police identified Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, of Macon, Tenn., Alexander Cleophus Woods Jr., 23, of Decatur, and Frankie Lee Bowling Jr., 47, of Courtland, after obtaining warrants for first-degree robbery.

When warrants were obtained, Stephens was already being held without bond at the Morgan County Correctional Facility for capital murder after he shot Viet Truong, 44, of Huntsville and turned himself in. First-degree robbery was added to his charges.

Officers arrested both Woods and Bowling on June 28 on first-degree robbery charges and transported them to the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $60,000 bond.

Alexander Woods Jr.

Frankie Lee Bowling Jr.

Mark Stephens Jr.