HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado-warned storms made their across the Tennessee Valley, multiple utility companies have reported outages.

Huntsville Utilities reported that just below 10,000 customers were without power as of 2:18 p.m. down from just over 25,000 earlier in the day.

Additionally, Huntsville Utilities said 21 utilities poles were downed, nine more damaged and 44 power lines were downed as a result of Friday’s storms

Crews are working to restore power as quickly, and safely as possible.

Photo from Severe Weather broadcast at 1:08 p.m.

They did warn customers they were unsure of any specific time that power may be restored.

There are also several thousand without power in Lauderdale County and Franklin County.

As of 1:30 p.m., Athens Utilities in Limestone County was working 60 outages throughout the county, impacting about 4,000 customers. A spokesperson with the City of Athens told News 19 that four major circuits were out, trees had fallen on lines, wind blowing lines and debris snagging lines.

Section Mayor Rick Hanback told News 19 that one side of town was without power around 1:45 p.m., and he estimated approximately 200-300 customers could be affected.

As of 2:18 p.m., Decatur Utilities reported around 683 customers without power. Crews were able to restore another main circuit along with a previous one that feeds approximately 300 customers. Decatur Utitlites said as main circuits are energized, crews will begin to address individual Isolated Outages as quickly as possible. The utility warned this would still take time

News 19 is LIVE on-air and online as the storms are moving out of the area.