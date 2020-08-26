Power restored to northwest Huntsville, report says

UPDATE: At 1:02, Huntsville Utilities reported that service was restored to northwest Huntsville.

They say anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

UPDATE: At 12:42 p.m. Huntsville Utilities reported that two of the three breakers in the substation have been reset, restoring service to approximately 90% of those without power in the previously reported area.

They said customers from Oakwood Road south to Explorer Boulevard and from Jeff Road east to Research Park Boulevard are still without power.

Crews are working to restore service.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities Electric reported they are responding to a power outage in northwest Huntsville.

They say the outage is impacting customers from Blake Bottom Road south to Old Madison Pike and from Jeff Road east to Research Park Boulevard.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible, according to HU.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Check out the outage map here.