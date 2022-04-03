Today is Sunday, April 3, the 93rd day of 2022. There are 272 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 3, 1973, the first handheld portable telephone was demonstrated for reporters on a New York City street corner as Motorola executive Martin Cooper called Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.

On this date:

In 1865, Union forces occupied the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia.

In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Robert Ford, a member of James’ gang.

In 1936, Bruno Hauptmann was electrocuted in Trenton, New Jersey, for the kidnap-murder of Charles Lindbergh Jr.

In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began their final assault on Bataan against American and Filipino troops who surrendered six days later; the capitulation was followed by the notorious Bataan Death March.

In 1944, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Smith v. Allwright, struck down a Democratic Party of Texas rule that allowed only white voters to participate in Democratic primaries.

In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan, designed to help European allies rebuild after World War II and resist communism.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of two appearances on “The Milton Berle Show.” He sang “Heartbreak Hotel” and two other songs. He earned $5,000.

In 1959, the song “Charlie Brown” by The Coasters was banned by the BBC because it contained the word “spitball.”

In 1960, the Everly Brothers kicked off their first British tour.

Also in 1960, Elvis Presley recorded the songs “It’s Now Or Never” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” in Nashville.

In 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, that “I’ve been to the mountaintop” and “seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!” (About 20 hours later, King was felled by an assassin’s bullet at the Lorraine Motel.)

In 1973, Capitol Records released two Beatles greatest hits albums: one covering 1962 to 1966 and the other covering 1967 to 1970.

In 1974, deadly tornadoes began hitting wide parts of the South and Midwest before jumping across the border into Canada; more than 300 fatalities resulted from what became known as the Super Outbreak.

In 1978, at the Academy Awards, Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall” was named best picture of 1977; its co-star, Diane Keaton, won best actress while Richard Dreyfuss was honored as best actor for “The Goodbye Girl.”

In 1979, singer-songwriter Kate Bush made her first major concert debut at a theater in Liverpool, England.

In 1990, singer Sarah Vaughan died at her Los Angeles-area home of lung cancer.

In 1993, former children’s TV show host Pinky Lee died of a heart attack at age 85 at his California home.

In 1996, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was arrested at his remote Montana cabin.

In 1996, rapper MC Hammer filed for bankruptcy.

In 2002, frontman Dave Mustaine announced the breakup of Megadeth. Mustaine had suffered an injury that caused nerve damage to his arm. He has since reformed the band.

In 2014, David Letterman announced during a taping of the “Late Show” on CBS that he would retire as host in 2015. (Stephen Colbert was named as his replacement a week later.)

In 2020, President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, but Trump immediately said he had no intention of following that advice himself; he said he could not envision himself covering his face while sitting in the Oval Office greeting world leaders.

With Judge James E. Horton leaning over eagerly listening to his testimony, Dr. R. R. Bridges, Scottsboro, Ala. physician, testifies April 3, 1933 in the Decatur, Ala. courthouse at the first of the retrials of eight of the nine Scottsboro black youths previously condemned to death for attacks of two white girls, Victoria Price and Ruby Bates. He said that he had found only superficial bruises and scratches when he examined Mrs. Price shortly after she was alleged to have been attacked aboard a train en route to Chattanooga. (AP Photo)

Members of the U.S. 1st Airmobile Cavalry Division leap from their helicopter southeast of the isolated Marine outpost at Khe Sanh during a push by 20,000 allied troops to reopen the land route to the base in extreme northwestern South Vietnam, April 3, 1968. The drive which started April 1 from Ca Lu, about 12 miles from Khe Sanh, was reported within three miles of its objective of April 3. (AP Photo/Greenspan)

Blues musician B.B. King played to a packed auditorium of residents and press at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Norfolk, Mass., April 3, 1978. King has been playing to prison crowds since 1972 when he and Boston attorney F. Lee Bailey formed the Foundation for the Advancement of Inmate Rehabilitation and Recreation, an inmate services organization. (AP Photo/Michael S. Gordon)

Electronic devices such as this gun type, listening in on the conversation of two men on the ground some distance away, are involved in controversy over legislation to give law enforcement officers more eavesdropping rights, April 3, 1961. A new drive to get such a law passed by congress is led by powerful forces in the Senate. It is expected to run into heavy opposition. The men in the photo are unidentified. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Theodore John Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont., Thursday, April 4, 1996. Kaczynski, the suspected Unabomber, was charged with one count of possession of bomb components. (AP Photo/John Youngbear)

Trish Varnum, left, and Kate Varnum, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, react after hearing that after the Iowa Supreme Court has legalized same-sex marriage, Friday April 3, 2009 in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Steve Pope)

House Speaker Newt Gingrich, of Ga., is seen through his Capitol Hill office door, Monday, April 3, 1995 in Washington, prior to a news conference on tax reform where it was announced that former Housing Secretary Jack Kemp will chair the National Commission on Economic growth and Tax Reform. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Lyle Menendez, left, and his brother, Erik, sit at the defense table during a hearing in a Beverly Hills, Calif., courtroom, April 3, 1991. The brothers, who are suspected in the death of their parents, won another delay while they seek a state Supreme Court opinion on whether an alleged murder confession if protected by doctor-patient privilege. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Workmen remove a canvas covering from a sarcophagus of Nefer-renpet, a prime minister of the Pharaoh Ramses II in Sakkara, Egypt on April 3, 1987. The sarcophagus is among stunning finds during a five-year expedition by Dr. Sayed Tawfik, dean of the school of archaeology at Cairo University. (AP Photo/Paola Crociani)

Walter Mondale, center, gives the thumbs up at a celebration at New Yorks Sheraton Center, following his victory in the New York primary, April 3, 1984, New York. Despite his win in the primary Mondale shunned the front runners title in the race for the partys presidential nomination, saying the contest remains a marathon. Mario Cuomo is at right. Joan Mondale is at left. The rest of the group is unidentified. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Walter Mondale, left, Democratic presidential contender, waves to supporters near a subway stop, Tuesday, April 3, 1984, New York. New Yorkers voted Tuesday in the presidential primary election. (AP Photo/David Bookstaver)

American President Jimmy Carter, left, watches Nigerian Head of State General Olusegun Obasanjo adjusts his clothing as they leave after attending a service at the First Baptist Church, in Lagos on April 3, 1978. Wife of the President Rosalyn Carter, stands right, with Lyabo Obasanjo, daughter of the General. (AP Photo)

Program director Tom O’Hair (left background), is pictured at radio station KSAN in San Francisco, April 3, 1974 during the playing of the latest tape from the Symbionese Liberation Army in which Patricia Hearst said she is joining the SLA. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

This is a copy of Jesse James’ wedding portrait taken before his marriage in 1874. James fought in the American Civil War with a Confederate guerrilla force and later formed a gang, robbing banks and trains. (AP Photo)

Joe Namath, quarterback of the New York Jets, after he accepted check for $1,788,500 on April 3, 1969. (AP Photo/JK)

A squad car moves cautiously through an area in Chicago near the North Side, April 3, 1969 as people swarm into the street. In background is housing area that has been termed critical by police as an outbreak of violence hit the area. (AP Photo)

Machine gun at the ready, a paratrooper of the U.S. 82nd Airborne Brigade advances cautiously near Hue, South Vietnam on April 3, 1968. (AP Photo)

Former Liberian President Charles Taylor, second right, makes his first appearance at the Special Court in Freetown, Monday, April 3, 2006. Former Liberian President Charles Taylor pleaded not guilty Monday to war crimes and crimes against humanity, including sexual slavery, mutilation and sending children into combat. (AP Photo/George Osodi, Pool)

Kokomo, chimpanzee of many television appearances, is also a talented artist. He accepted an invitation to do a piece for the Walls of Fame at Colombo Restaurant, rendezvous of cartoonists and newspaper Illustrators in New York, April 3, 1957. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Princess Elizabeth of England smiles as she stands outside the Nottingham Town Hall on April 3, 1945 in Nottingham, during her official welcome to the city, where she attended a concert given by a children’s choir and saw a Youth Week handicrafts exhibit. (AP Photo)

The great temple at Edfu, Egypt on April 3, 1936, to the Sun-God Horus, the most perfectly-preserved Egyptian temple in the world, despite the 3,000 years that have passed since it was built. It was begun by Ptolemy III and completed by Philopator. Its walls are covered with quaint inscriptions and reliefs. On the front of the temple is the colossal figure of King Neos Dionysus smiting his foes. (AP Photo/J.A. Mills)

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski ponders a question as he meets with reporters in Charlotte, N.C., April 3, 1994. Duke faces Arkansas in Monday’s Final Four championship game. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with other civil rights leaders on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 3, 1968, a day before he was assassinated at approximately the same place. From left are Hosea Williams, Jesse Jackson, King, and Ralph Abernathy. The 39-year-old Nobel Laureate was the proponent of non-violence in the 1960’s American civil rights movement. King is honored with a national U.S. holiday celebrated in January. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)

President John F. Kennedy picks a questioning reporter shortly after the start of a news conference, April 3, 1963, in Washington. The president commented on the hit-and-run raids of Cuba by exiles, emphasizing it was necessary to halt this kind of action. (AP Photo)

Singer-actress Judy Garland hugs her 17-year-old daughter Liza Minnelli after watching Liza star in the Off-Broadway revival of the 1941 musical “Best Foot Forward” in New York City, April 3, 1963. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

London’s damp weather doesnt faze these two youths, walking to Trafalgar Square for mass meeting of group opposed to use of nuclear weapons on April 3, 1961 in London. The shoeless boys were in one of two columns of marchers which converged on the city. Following the rally the group staged a mass sit-down in front U.S. embassy in London. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Clare Boothe Luce pays a farewell call on President Eisenhower, April 3, 1953, ready to leave for Rome. The former Congresswoman is the first United States woman Ambassador to Italy. (AP Photo)

Refreshed by a vacation at Warm Springs, GA., U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt are shown as they returned from Southland, driving from Washingtons Union Station to the White House in Washington, April 3, 1938. With them is Mrs. James Roosevelt, their daughter-in-law, who was on hand to welcome them home. (AP Photo)

This is part of a line of 1,000 job hunters outside Newark City Hall applying for a chance to wield pick and shovel, 10 hours a day, for $4, excavating for the City Canal Railway Project, April 3, 1935. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: Mitt Romney tightened his grip on the Republican presidential nomination, sweeping primaries in Wisconsin, Maryland and Washington, D.C. In a speech to the annual meeting of The Associated Press, President Barack Obama accused Republican leaders of becoming so radical and rigid that even the late Ronald Reagan could not win a current GOP primary were he running. Baylor finished off an undefeated season with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game.

Five years ago: A divided Senate Judiciary Committee panel voted 11-9 along party lines to favorably recommend Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to the full Senate. A suicide bombing aboard a subway train in St. Petersburg, Russia, left 16 people dead and wounded more than 50; authorities identified the bomber as a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born Russian national. The NHL announced it would not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. North Carolina scored the last eight points for a 71-65 win over Gonzaga and an NCAA title.

One year ago: Gonzaga beat UCLA 93-90, while Baylor roared to a 78-59 victory over Houston, to advance to the championship game of the NCAA basketball tournament, which would be won by Baylor.

Today’s Birthdays: Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 88. Actor William Gaunt is 85. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 84. Actor Eric Braeden is 81. Actor Marsha Mason is 80. Singer Wayne Newton is 80. Singer Tony Orlando is 78. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 75. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 73. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 72. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 67. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 66. Actor Alec Baldwin is 64. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 63. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 62. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 61. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 60. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 54. Rock musician James MacDonough is 52. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 51. Actor Jennie Garth is 50. Actor Jamie Bamber is 49. Actor Adam Scott is 49. Christian rock musician Drew Shirley (Switchfoot) is 48. Comedian Aries Spears is 47. Actor Matthew Goode is 44. Actor Cobie Smulders is 40. Rock-pop singer Leona Lewis is 37. Actor Amanda Bynes is 36. Actor-comedian Rachel Bloom is 35. Actor Hayley Kiyoko is 31. Rock musician Sam Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) is 23.