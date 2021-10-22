Third suspect in Decatur man’s death arrested

DECATUR, Ala. – A third suspect has been arrested for Capital Murder in connection with a Decatur man’s death in July.

Decatur Police said Khamis Zakaria Yugusuk, 25, from Nashville was located by U.S Marshals in Nashville and extradited to Decatur. He was charged with Capital Murder.

He is the third person arrested in connection with the death of Rodney Fossett. Decatur Police were called to Acadia Drive on July 13 and found Fossett shot. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries on August 5.

In early September, the first suspect Keondrick Tyrek Boyd, 22, was found in Fort Worth, Texas, extradited to Decatur and charged with Capital Murder.

The second suspect Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, was also found in Fort Worth, Texas, extradited to Decatur and charged with Capital Murder. She was arrested in late September.

All three suspects are in custody at the Morgan County Correction Facility without bond.