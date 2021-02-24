Third suspect arrested in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — A man wanted for shooting into a home and vehicle back in November is back in Decatur to face charges, police said Wednesday.

Nicquan Nicholas Forbes, 18, was found in Indiana and extradited to Decatur Wednesday, police said. He is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

The shooting happened Nov. 4 in the 1100 block of London Place SW.

Police arrested two other suspects in the shooting. Shane Bradley Arnold, 20, was arrested the week after the shooting happened. The second suspect, Kimani Paul Wynter, 20, was arrested last month.

Forbes was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $22,500 bond.