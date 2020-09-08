Third arrest made in Cullman County murder

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Cullman County shooting last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Samantha Star Robertson is in the Cullman County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said. Robertson’s bond was set at $100,000.

She is the third person arrested in a deadly shooting that left two people dead in the New Canaan community in the early morning hours of Aug. 15.

Authorities said Levi Benjamin Lawrence of Cullman, was killed in a shooting after being lured to a home on County Road 1854. Lawrence also fired shots during the confrontation, killing Dalton Matthew Bannister, 36, of Blountsville.

Tyler Dooley, 26, of Arab, is charged with murder in connection with Lawrence’s death. Authorities said Dooley and Bannister conspired to rob Lawrence. Another man, Jacob Drane, was arrested for tampering with evidence and drug paraphernalia possession.

Authorities said a woman was also shot during the incident. They didn’t specify Tuesday whether Robertson was the woman who was hurt.

All three are being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.