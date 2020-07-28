Thinking about homeschooling your child this year? Here are some resources to help

School superintendents from Huntsville, Madison City, and Madison County announced the districts will resort to remote learning at the start of the school year.

Officials said they will regularly monitor the status of the virus and its impact, so that timeline could change.

The decision wasn’t easy and it is affecting many families, forcing them to make some tough decisions about how to proceed with educating their children this year.

When the school systems made the announcement they said the hope is to have students back in the classroom after nine weeks but that timeline could change.

They also gave parents the option to stay virtual all year, but some parents are opting to homeschool their students instead.

Brittany Ortiz and her husband both work, but because of the pandemic their schedules have shifted and they are able to work from home more frequently.

Brittany herself was homeschooled as a child but it is something she never considered for her two girls until now.

She says that researching and planning for homeschooling has been anything but easy, but at this time she feels it is the best decision for her family.

Ortiz says homeschooling will also look different this year than it has in the past. Typically kids would get together often for field trips and group activities, but there will have to be some restructuring in those as well in order to take safety precautions.

There are plenty of resources available in the Huntsville area for parents who may be considering homeshcooling their children this year.