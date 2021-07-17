Thieves steal from Valley High Baseball program in field house burglary

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are investigating a break-in at a field house at Crestview Ball Park, where the Valley High School baseball team practices and plays. Jerseys, baseball equipment, and other items were stolen from the team’s field house.

Valley Police believe the break-in happened sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning.

“Our investigators are looking into it and will do the best we can to recover the items and arrest those responsible. This is not the first time this location has been burglarized, and we were able to make arrests in that case. We hate this for the parents and players who work hard to raise money to purchase equipment for these student-athletes,” said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

According to a Valley Ram’s Facebook group, an estimated $10,000 in items were stolen. Chief Reynolds is awaiting an itemized list of everything taken.

If you have any information concerning this burglary and theft, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-7522 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at www.215stop.com, 334-215-STOP, or 1-833-AL1-STOP.