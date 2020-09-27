Theft of Trump 2020 signs caught on camera in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the General Election nears, more political yard signs are popping up.

But not everyone is a fan of this use of free speech. One woman in Huntsville decided to try and take several Trump 2020 signs.

The woman was caught on camera in the area of Adams and Newman in downtown Huntsville. The footage shows the suspect leave her car quickly, grab the sign, and then she notices a nearby driver looking on as she commits a crime.

The woman then runs in front of the car, falls at car door and eventually speeds away.

“We saw the girl’s Snapchat story with her car filled with signs,” said Patton Hammitte, the owner of the stolen Trump 2020 sign.

Hammitte claims to know the identity of the suspect. She says she and her husband reached out to get the sign back.

“It sends a terrible message that she and people like her have no respect for people’s property. It’s illegal what she did. I did file a police report so she knows we are serious,” said Hammitte.

The Huntsville Police Department is aware of the sign thefts from Hammitte’s neighborhood. HPD says they have not noticed an increase in the theft of political signs.

Senator Doug Jones tweeted earlier this year that several of his supporters across the state have also had their yard signs stolen.

Hammitte says tougher days are ahead as the election nears. She also had a message for the people who go out of their way to steal these signs.

“Just let people have their freedom of speech. We live in America. Please just don’t steal. Just respect everybody. Let’s coexist,” said Hammitte.

The family says they just want the sign back. They don’t plan to file charges.