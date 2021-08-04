Theatre Huntsville opens new performance space at Lowe Mill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Theatre Huntsville welcomed the community to their new location at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

Theatre Huntsville staff and representatives of the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce presented the new Studio Theatre after 16-months of waiting.

The Studio Theatre will be used for productions put on by Theatre Huntsville and will also be available for rent by members of the community for other events.

Leslie Gates, Theater Huntsville’s Executive Director, said that they are very excited for the new space and the opportunity to allow the community to use it as well.

The Studio Theatre’s first show will be Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll starting on August 20, followed by the Rocket City Playwrights’ Series in September.

More information on volunteer opportunities, this season’s shows and renting the new theatre can be found on Theatre Huntsville’s website.

The Studio Theatre’s first show will be Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll starting on August 20.