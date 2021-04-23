The Vegabonds to headline Panoply Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Panoply Art Festival is back in-person which means so is live music and art. There are plenty of both this weekend.

The Vegabonds are playing as the headline band on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park.

Last Friday, the band released their new single ‘Juke and Jive‘. The song is available on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and the ITunes Store.

Drummer, Brian Harris, calls ‘Juke and Jive’ a “honky-tonk dance song.” The band said Saturday will be the first time the song will be played live in Alabama.

Huntsville native and bass player, Paul Bruens, said he’s excited to be back on home-soil for Panoply.

“It feels great to come back and play for friends and family that I’ve known all of these years and this will be our first show in Alabama in a while, in over a year, so it’s great to be back and this is actually where I played my very first show when I was in high school,” Bruens said.