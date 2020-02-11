The Tennessee Aquarium is adding a turtle nursery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tiny turtle lovers might want to add the Tennessee Aquarium to their list of places to visit soon.

Beginning next month, the aquarium plans to open a new “Turtles of the World” gallery that will feature a turtle nursery.

Guests will be able to watch through a window as workers at the aquarium tend to turtle hatchlings that have come to the aquarium from several of its conservation partners, including Zoo Knoxville, Zoo Atlanta, Turtle Survival Alliance and Turtle Conservancy.

Red-bellied Turtle (Photo by Casey Phillips/Tennessee Aquarium)

A Bigheaded Turtle (Photo by Casey Phillips/Tennessee Aquarium)

A Roti Island Snakeneck Turtle (Photo by Casey Phillips/Tennessee Aquarium)

Keeled Box Turtle (Photo by Casey Phillips/Tennessee Aquarium)

Once the hatchlings featured at the aquarium are old enough, they will move to other facilities and in some cases, be released into the wild.

“The goal of caring for turtles like this is to create what we call ‘assurance populations’ in zoos and aquariums that are viable, long term,” Tennessee Aquarium senior herpetologist Bill Hughes said in a news release. “That way, if something happens to the wild populations, the species doesn’t disappear. You still have a colony in human care that has genetic diversity.”

The exhibit opens March 13. More information about the Tennessee Aquarium’s Year of the Turtle is available on its website.