ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A familiar voice to radio listeners here in the Tennessee valley has been silenced. Jay Hudson died June 19th. He was one of the hosts of the morning “Sick Call” radio broadcast. I visited Jay and his son Corey at the radio station in 2018.

Since 1953 a-m radio listeners in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee have tuned in to WKAC 1080 in Athens for “Sick Call.” The half-hour broadcast has been a family affair all those years. Jay Hudson started in 1973.

Sitting behind the microphone, Jay said, “Well thank yall very much for listening to another ‘Sick Call’ program.”

Jay’s son Corey joined him on the broadcast in 1999. It’s old-time radio. Jay responded, “It is. That’s all it is.”

The morning broadcast kept folks up to date on what was going on in the community six days a week.

The music ended and the microphone opened again for Jay to say, “Happy Birthday to Jackson Bailey and we got one anniversary and I believe it’s number 50 for Jimmy and Sadie Clay. Good friends of ours. Hope you have a good day.”

A few things have changed over the years. They now have to get written permission before they can talk about somebody’s health on the airwaves.

“When you’re admitted to the Athens Hospital, they say, Do you want your name on the Sick Call? So were still important enough,” Jay said.

So important that in 2018, Athens mayor Ronnie Marks honored Corey and Jay with a key to the city and a certificate of appreciation for being classic southern characters. That, they are. “I ad-lib most everything and I just let whatever falls out, falls out,” Jay said with a smile.

In the words of Forrest Gump, “It’s kind like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

Jay seemed to see that as part of the fun.

“I was doing Hometowns ad one day and instead of snack cakes, I said they got snake cakes. Well, Darrell said that everybody come in down there and said, Where’s them snake cakes?” Jay said with a grin, “So it shows people listen. Even if you mess it up, it don’t make no difference. And we’ve had fun.”

Sick Call is celebrating 70 years on the air now and the next generation of broadcasters will hopefully be ready to take over the mic. Jay said several years ago, “No, it’ll never go away until they just say, Leave! You know, they’ll have to throw us out.”

Jay left the broadcast about a year and a half ago to fight cancer. He died Monday, June 19th. A graveside service was held at the Athens city cemetery. Jay Hudson was 80.