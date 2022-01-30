HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Reece Carroll came into the world 13 weeks early. He spent the next 71 days fighting and growing in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

Today, he is all boy. Reece and his parents may be some of the Huntsville Havoc’s biggest hockey fans. We recently caught up with them as Reece was dressing out and lacing up his skates to hit the ice at the VBC Propst Arena.

Malynda Carroll, Reece’s Mom said, “It’s definitely been a 360,” then she paused before adding, “I never actually, seven years ago thought I’d be sitting here watching my little boy skate and play hockey on his own.”

Malynda and Clay Carroll were hooked the night they took their nephew to a game seven years ago. It happened to be Melissa George Night. That’s the night Havoc players wear special pink and blue jerseys that are auctioned off after the game to raise money for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund.

Clay wanted to get a jersey for his son who was in the NICU that night. But he was unemployed, and it wasn’t in his budget that year, until a stranger bought one and gave it to him. “They did,” Clay said with an appreciative smile, “James Poe was his name. I won’t ever forget it.”

That act of kindness changed their lives. “I mean, it’s a blessing,” Clay said choking back tears. Malynda said, “The Melissa fund provided so much that saved Reece’s life. I mean, at one pound 14 ounces required a ventilator and all of the equipment that they have. If it wasn’t for Melissa’s fund, we wouldn’t have that and so Reece wouldn’t have had as big a chance to survive if it weren’t for that.”

The Carroll’s buy a jersey every year now, knowing the money is helping other families who journey through the NICU. “Families before us helped us so we want to help families after us<” Clay said.

And Reece? He’s following his cousin’s lead who got hooked on the sport and started playing. “Reece of course had to follow, and he has done nothing but want to learn how to skate,” Malynda said, “and now we’re playing hockey at seven years old.”

He even got a little ice time with the Havoc during a recent practice. Mom and Dad were watching from the stands. “He’s finally starting to open up out there,” Malynda said proudly.

When I asked Reece how it felt to be out on the ice and skating with the players, he simply said, “Um, it was cool.” His favorite part was shooting on goal, and he scored a couple. And if you ask him what he wants to do when he grows up, the answer is short and sweet, “Um, play hockey,” he said.

Former Havoc goalie Max Milosek was also a preemie. He sent a message to Reece that the staff played on the big video board inside Propst Arena. Reece didn’t take his eyes off the screen when Max said, “Like myself being a premature baby, it is a huge accomplishment to come out of that and succeed in life. And I see that you are doing that.” Max continued, “I know that we turn into great hockey players, and I know you’ll turn into one too. So, keep having fun and keep up the hard work and maybe in the future, we’ll be able to get a skate in together.”

The family is grateful for their blessings. Clay summed it up by saying, “If it wasn’t for the Havoc and all the other things the foundation and everything helping pull together and helping out, there ain’t no telling where we would be today.”

The 16th annual Melissa George Night with the Huntsville Havoc is Saturday night, February 5th. The Carroll family will be there to give do what they can to give back and hopefully take home another jersey.

The puck drops for the game between the Havoc and the Birmingham Bulls at 7 pm. The night begins with a big giveaway. The first 500 fans who bring an item to the Neonatal ICU will take home a 2022 Melissa George Night t-shirt. Items you can donate include, newborn onesies, baby blankets, restaurant, and gas cards.

Money from this year’s event will help buy potentially lifesaving equipment for the NICU. That includes an arctic sun cooling device, which can help prevent brain damage in infants after traumatic births and a phototherapy light reader to help ensure infants are receiving the appropriate amount of phototherapy light needed to lower jaundice levels.

In the past 15 years, the Huntsville Havoc organization has raised more than $700,000 for Melissa’s fund. To buy tickets to the game, visit the Huntsville Havoc ticket website. And for more information on the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund, you can visit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation website.