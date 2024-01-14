HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – “Do you believe in angels? What about miracles? Some say they’ve seen both in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

There’s a quiet peacefulness in the NICU. It’s where preemies and critically ill babies begin their life journey. And they’re surrounded by a staff that cares for them 24-7. “All nurses are obviously in this to help people and that’s what they do. They’re there, the number one contact for the patient at any level of medicine,” Dr. Lee Morris told me, “But here in the NICU, these nurses, they do have something special.”

Dr. Morris is a neonatologist. He’s been with the unit for the past 18 years. He says it takes a special person to speak for those tiny patients who can’t speak for themselves. “We as the doctors rely on them heavily,” he said, “I can’t, you know, we have 80 babies some days. I can’t be at 80 bedsides at any point, and you know, the nurses are there.”

They’re there to help the babies and their families on a journey they never expected to take. They see tiny miracles happen all the time. “Yeah, we do, every day,” a young nurse told me. Another responded, “We’re sitting in front of one,”

Haley Buckelew and Lexie Gregory are NICU nurses. They walk into the unit not knowing what their shift will bring. Haley said, “My best day is getting to send a baby home, getting to see them thrive here and eat and watch the parents learn how to take care of them.” Lexie added, “My favorite day is when you have a very tiny, tiny baby and we’re finally stable enough for mom to skin to skin for the first time. And it is a very beautiful moment to be a part of.”

Both say it’s hard to not get attached to their patients. They often spend more time with them than the parents while they’re growing. “I get very attached to my babies and my families,” Lexie said, “I check on them even when I don’t have them. We all kind of do that.”

Haley added, “Like Ellis back here. He was born at 13 ounces and is getting ready to go home tomorrow so they’ve been here for over four months. So, I know a lot of us have taken care of him a lot during his stay and they’ve become like family to us.”

But sometimes, the babies are so critically ill, they feel the pain of losing a baby. “Even if we’ve had that baby for mere hours versus weeks, it’s so hard helping those families through that, Lexi told me. Haley added, “Its hard seeing families go through that, especially not expecting a NICU stay at all typically. And then to lose a child here, it’s hard to see.”

And it’s tough not taking that grief with them when their shift ends. “Especially if you’re cared for them over a period of time and you get to know them,” Haley said, “You get to know the family and once they experience something that was not expected, it’s hard to not go home and dwell on it.”

The doctors and nurses still try to find some good on those bad days, especially when a baby is right on the edge of not surviving and they see a change for the better. “Sometimes it’s those rough days that once you get through those and you get the babies and families through those, those are some of the best times,” Dr. Morris said. Lexie Gregory said, “Our good days are way more than our bad days.” Haley Buckelew agreed, “They’re rewarding for sure.”

You’ll be glad to hear baby Ellis is now out of the NICU and is at home with his parents. And the NICU nurses and staff will be honored January 20th during the Huntsville Havoc hockey game. Melissa George Night with the Huntsville Havoc is Saturday, January 20th. The puck drops at the VBC Propst Arena at 7 pm. The players will wear special jerseys that’ll be auctioned off after the game. All the money raised will go to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. If you’d like to donate now or see a list of items you can bring to the game and give to the NICU, click on this link.