HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Caroline Babin’s story begins with a trip to the emergency room, the day she was born. Her mother, Anna, told me, “When they checked for her heartbeat, it made 70 beats per minute so it was half of what it should have been.”

Both mom and baby were in distress. “And they said we need to do an emergency c-section and get her out as soon as we can,” Anna said.

Seven minutes after arriving at the ER, Caroline was born at 30 weeks.

Fighting back tears, Anna said, “So when they got her out, she no longer had a heartbeat. And she scored a zero on the signs for life. And wasn’t breathing, wasn’t moving. So immediately, they started doing CPR on her.”

For five minutes, still, no heartbeat. But the doctor and nurses didn’t give up hope. She began showing signs of life in that seventh minute and was rushed to the NICU.

“They weren’t expecting her to make it through the weekend,” Anna told me, “She was not doing well.”

Anna Weaver was one of Caroline’s NICU nurses.

“She was just a living, breathing miracle,” Anna told me, “By the time I took care of her, just the improvement she made so quickly, it was pretty miraculous.”

After two days on a ventilator and c-pap, Caroline no longer needed help breathing on her own.

Anna Weaver said, “She required a lot of equipment and as she got better, we were able to take away some of the equipment but definitely, a lot of equipment was used to save her life.”

Much of that equipment comes from your donations to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund.

“We are so thankful for every piece of equipment that they’ve provided,” Anna Babin said, “We didn’t realize how amazing this NICU was until we were in it. And we didn’t realize how that equipment is literally used to save lives.”

Caroline spent the first 77 days of her life in the NICU. Her mom told me, “It was hard not getting to hold her immediately, but we’ll never forget the day that we found out we were able to hold her.”

Caroline was two weeks old.

“And I remember just looking at her and just like, it is such a miracle that we’ve been given this moment.” she added.

Because of the lack oxygen for several minutes at birth, Caroline’s motor skills are a little delayed, but she is getting better and stronger. Her mom says, “She’s a good probably 11 or 12 months behind for her age right now but she is continuing to progress, so we’re thankful for that.”



Caroline, who’s now 19 months old, got to visit with one of her nurses when we were at the NICU. Anna Weaver said, “I haven’t seen her in a while and just to see her so big and waving and talking, it’s so precious.”

The three of them took a photo together. Weaver added, “There’s nothing more rewarding than for us to take care of a baby like Caroline that starts out so sick and then to see her go home and thrive with her family. It’s truly the most rewarding thing in the world.”

Follow these links to donate to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund or to buy tickets to the 18th annual Miracle Bash at Stovehouse on August 4th.