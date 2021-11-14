Christmas in Tennessee with the Oak Ridge Boys

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Oak Ridge Boys have had more than 30 top 10 hits. 17 went to number 1 on the music charts. I recently caught up with them on the red carpet backstage at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Tribute at the VBC.

We talked about their Christmas residency coming up at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville where they’ll be doing more than 30 holiday performances. “33 shows,” Joe Bonsall told me, “People come, and they have a nice big dinner, then they get the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show.”

The group has been doing Christmas shows for three decades. “To be sitting right now there, downtown Nashville and being at Opryland,” Joe said with a smile, “It’s really a great event.”

They open the show with some familiar songs. “Thank God for Kids is one of our biggest hits we’ve ever had,” Duane Allen said proudly, “That was actually on our first Christmas album.”

It’s more than holiday music. “So, we’ve been doing some of our hits and open the show with that,” Duane continued, “But after that, it’s all Christmas.”

And they may add another member to the group to help celebrate the holidays. With a big smile on his face, Duane said, “We’ve heard that Santa Claus has reserved a period beginning November 24th through Christmas day. And he’s going to be with us all that time.”

The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas in Tennessee dinner show will be an event to remember. “Boy, I wouldn’t mind if we did it the next 10 years,” Joe said with excitement, “It’s a great experience for us as well as the people who come.”

For more information on dates and how to buy tickets, click on the link for the “Oak Ridge Boys Christmas in Tennessee Dinner Show.”

And if you can’t make it up I-65 for the holiday show, the Oak Ridge Boys will be in Huntsville, January 27th at the VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall. Click on the link for ticket prices and seats.