FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The boys in the band are getting ready to host another June Jam in their hometown of Fort Payne.

Alabama founding members Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen, and Jeff Cook’s wife Lisa, made the big announcement in February. When Randy told a crowd, “On June, the third of this year, we’re going to have another June Jam,” there was thunderous applause.

The Fort Payne natives decided to bring back June Jam to continue helping those in need and aid disaster relief around the state of Alabama. “We helped so many people with it and there’s so many needs still that we see every day, people that we could be helping with the money,” Teddy told me, “So, we said why not. Let’s try to get back up again while we’re still healthy and can still do it.”

The 17th June Jam will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds Saturday, June 3. “Me and Teddy are just doing what we think that Jeff would like us to do,” Randy told me, “It’s been really rough to go out on tour without Jeff being with us. But you know, he wanted us to go on and do our deal, so we have, and fans have accepted it.”

People will start arriving early for Fan Appreciation Week. That starts with Teddy’s Singing with the Stars talent contest, Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Payne City Hall auditorium.

The next day, Friday, June 2, Lisa will host a brunch at Cook Castle from 10 a.m. to noon at Cook Castle on top of Lookout Mountain. Tickets are $35. The event will benefit the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation.

Later that night, the Fans Songwriter Showcase Spectacular will be at the Fort Payne city hall auditorium at 7 o’clock. It’ll feature Jamey Johnson, Gary Baker, Ronnie Rogers, and Chris Thompkins. Alabama tribute band, Boys in the Band will perform after the songwriter concert. Tickets are $50.

You’ll need a ticket for each event. The Alabama Fan Club has more information.

Things get underway Saturday with a public celebration of life for Jeff at noon at the VFW fairgrounds. Lisa says nobody would be more excited about the return of June Jam than Jeff. “As long as everybody is laughing and having fun, Jeff will be smiling down on the event,” she told me.

The folks who will be joining Alabama for the 17th June Jam include Jamey Johnson, Randy Travis, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen, Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Dailey & Vincent, Home Free, The Malpass Brother, Dee Jay Silver, The Isaacs, Chapel Hart and Worth the Wait.

Alabama’s June Jam was one of the biggest country music events in the nation from 1983 to 1997. The group has raised more than fifteen million dollars for charities. The music returns and the fundraising continues with June Jam 17.