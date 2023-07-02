ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – On a cloudy and rainy morning on the birthday of the U.S. Army, people gathered at the Athens City Cemetery to honor a hero.

Retired Army Captain, Gary Michael Rose told us, “To kinda quote John Kennedy, you know, you need to remember your heroes from the past cause if you don’t, you’re gonna lose the future.”

Rose was there to make sure the past isn’t forgotten, saying, “This gentleman’s been gone, what maybe 200 years maybe. But he’s not forgotten for what he did from sometime between 1775 and 1783.” The gentleman Rose is referencing is Alabama’s first veteran.

Jess Brown is a member of the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (TVCSAR). He was there to honor John Wade Keyes too, telling us, “He was a member of one of the first 10 rifle companies created by the Continental Congress in 1775. No other person with an association with Alabama has service in the U.S. Armed Forces prior to John Wade Keyes of Athens – Limestone County.”

The TVCSAR and the John Wade Keyes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution marked his grave and designated him as Alabama’s first veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.

A state resolution approved by the Alabama House and Senate will hang in the Veterans Museum in Athens. Retired Army Major Dave Emery said, “If our country doesn’t acknowledge that people are willing to lay down their lives to keep their country free then we’re at the point we don’t have a country anymore.”

TVCSAR Chaplain James Henderson added, “That’s one of the things that in the Sons of the American Revolution that we work hard at. And that’s to go into the schools and share the history and not let them forget the very first veterans we had.”

During the ceremony, Medal of Honor recipient Gary Michael Rose laid a wreath at the grave. He took a moment to pause, take off his hat and say, ‘thank you’ to another Alabama hero who was a rifleman.

Jess Brown reminded us, “He was in the company of Captain Hugh Stephenson, and he went and signed up in the later part of June in 1775. And shortly thereafter, he undertook with his company a 600-mile march to Cambridge, Massachusetts just west of Boston and joined General Washington.” Brown added, “This reminds us, our ancestors changed the world. And most people on the globe cannot say that. And we are extremely proud of that.”

Keyes is buried in the historic section of the Athens City Cemetery on Hobbs Street, right across from the Athens State University campus.