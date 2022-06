HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Years ago, in the 90’s, we did a segment called, “Hey Jerry, Do My Job.” Here’s a 19 Rewind as we visit the Great Harvest Bread Company when it was on Airport Road. You really “knead” to watch this.

The Great Harvest Bread Company is still around. But it’s moved to the Shops at Merchant Square on Bob Wallace Avenue. And we can assure you, Jerry does not have a hand in the baking there.